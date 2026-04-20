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News Video Result of the work of the air force
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Ukrainian defender shoots down Russian cruise missile with MANPADS. VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing Ukrainian air defence units in action. The footage captures the moment a Russian cruise missile was destroyed using a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS). This was reported by Censor.NET.

The incident took place during one of the recent massive attacks by Russian occupiers on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

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Read more: Support for Ukraine can no longer be based solely on US, - Pentagon

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cruise missile (536) Anti-aircraft warfare (2080) elimination (7167) MANPADS (16)
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