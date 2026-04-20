Ukrainian defender shoots down Russian cruise missile with MANPADS. VIDEO
A video has emerged online showing Ukrainian air defence units in action. The footage captures the moment a Russian cruise missile was destroyed using a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS). This was reported by Censor.NET.
The incident took place during one of the recent massive attacks by Russian occupiers on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
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