Oil refining in Russia has fallen to 16-year low following Ukraine’s attacks on refineries, - Bloomberg

Throughout May, Ukrainian drones struck Russian oil infrastructure at least 30 times.

Bloomberg reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries reached a record high in May, prompting Moscow to ban the export of jet fuel and threatening to further damage refining capacity, which is currently at its lowest level in 16 years," the article notes.

Due to the risk of a domestic fuel shortage amid rising demand for the summer holidays, Russia has banned the export of aviation fuel until the end of November.

A total of 16 oil refineries were attacked, including 8 of the 10 largest in Russia. Some of these refineries were attacked more than once to prevent Russia from quickly resuming production and profiting from rising oil prices amid the war in the Middle East.

According to analysts' estimates, refining volumes in May fell to 4.58 million barrels per day—13% less than last year and the lowest level since the fall of 2009.

Read more: "Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff