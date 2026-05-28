Russian oil refineries must be attacked again and again, - Hodges

Ukraine is carrying out effective deep strikes against Russian oil refineries, but achieving results will require sustained strikes and an expansion of weapons production with Western support.

According to Censor.NET, Ben Hodges, the former commander of U.S. Army Europe, made these remarks in an interview with Ukrinform..

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Hodges stated that in order to deter the Russian military machine, strikes on Russian oil refineries must be systematic and repeated. In his view, isolated attacks are insufficient, as Russia is capable of restoring damaged infrastructure.

"These oil refineries that we see on fire every week—that’s important, but you have to attack them again and again, because otherwise the Russians will eventually repair the plant and get it up and running," he noted.

Hodges emphasized that this refers to the concept of "deep strike," within which Ukraine is already demonstrating the ability to strike targets at significant distances, including territories beyond the Urals, using its own weapons. At the same time, he said, the key issue remains scaling up such capabilities through investment in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

According to him, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike deep into enemy territory using its own weapons, but this is not enough without large-scale support from partners.

"This is not enough for Ukraine. Look, even here in the United States, we are running out of weapons against Iran. You don’t need ‘enough’; you need more than enough," Hodges said, emphasizing that prioritizing objectives is key.

Read more: Russian refinery in Kstov partially halts operations after drone attack - Reuters

He also stressed that the West should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

"So I would say: we need any investment that increases scale," he added.

The position of the U.S. and Europe

Commenting on the role of the U.S., Hodges stated that he sees insufficient activity on Washington’s part compared to Europe.

"I don’t know. It’s very disappointing that the Trump administration, the Republican administration, doesn’t see Russia as an enemy, as the ‘bad guy,’" he said, adding that he couldn’t explain this position.

At the same time, Hodges noted a shift in approaches in Europe.

Read more: Syzran oil refinery effectively halted operations after drone attack – Reuters

"Europe seems to be increasingly understanding and appreciating that its security depends on Ukraine's success," noted the former commander of U.S. Army in Europe.

On U.S. aid and a "turning point" in the war

Hodges also commented on U.S. arms deliveries, specifically the HAWK systems, describing them as limited support.

"It’s a business transaction," he said.

At the same time, Hodges suggested that a shift in the balance of power could be occurring in the war, which would subsequently be interpreted politically in the U.S.

"I can imagine… that the administration sees, even if they don’t yet acknowledge it, that a turning point has come in the war," he added.

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