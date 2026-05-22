Russian refinery in Kstov partially halts operations after drone attack - Reuters

In the city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation, the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez oil refinery partially suspended operations following a drone attack.

Reuters reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the publication, virtually all major oil refineries in central Russia have been forced to halt or scale back production following recent attacks by Ukrainian drones.

In particular, the fourth-largest oil refinery, Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez, shut down its main AVT-6 unit following a drone attack on Wednesday.

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The company is also the second-largest gasoline producer in Russia and has the capacity to process 16 million metric tons of crude oil per year (approximately 320,000 barrels per day).

The shutdown of Unit 6 will lead to a sharp drop in the refinery’s production. It has a processing capacity of 25,700 metric tons per day and accounts for 53% of the refinery’s total capacity.

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What happened before?