Yaroslavl-3 pumping station – major hub on oil pipeline from Siberia to Baltic – has been hit, - Special Operations Forces

Special operations forces struck an oil pumping station near the town of Semibratovo in the Yaroslavl Region of the Russian Federation on May 18.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Special Operations Forces.

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As noted, the "Yaroslavl-3" pumping station, located more than 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is a key hub on the "Surgut-Polotsk" pipeline, through which oil from Siberia and northern Russia is transported to the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, as well as to Belarus.

The extent of the damage at the facility belonging to the Russian company "Transneft," which is a key operator in the transportation of petroleum products to enemy ports on the Baltic Sea, is currently being assessed.

Strikes against the enemy’s oil refining and logistics infrastructure are undermining its economic capacity to wage war against Ukraine.

Watch more: Spectacular footage of Ukrainian UAV exploding during attack on Moscow oil refinery. VIDEO

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