Syzran oil refinery effectively halted operations after drone attack – Reuters

The Syzran oil refinery halted operations after a key crude distillation unit was damaged in a drone attack. Repairs may take more than a month.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Reuters.

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According to the sources, the CDU-6 crude distillation unit, which accounts for more than 70% of the plant’s capacity, was shut down after the attack. Repairs, according to the sources’ estimates, may take more than a month.

"The plant’s nominal capacity is 8.5 million metric tons per year, or 170,000 barrels per day. In 2024, it processed 4.3 million tons of crude oil, producing 1.5 million tons of diesel fuel, 800,000 tons of gasoline, and 700,000 tons of fuel oil," the report said.

Background

On 21 May, Deep Strike units of Special Operations Forces hit the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast.

The Syzran Oil Refinery: what is known?

The Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast is a key fuel facility that is part of the Rosneft system. Its annual design capacity is 7-8.9 million tons of oil.

The plant has repeatedly been successfully hit by Ukrainian UAVs, including with serious damage in the spring and summer of last year.

It processes West Siberian oil, oil from the Orenburg fields, and oil produced in Samara Oblast.

It produces a wide range of fuel products used by the Russian occupation army to wage war in Ukraine.

Read more: Drones attacked Russia: explosions were heard in Syzran, fire in area of the oil refinery