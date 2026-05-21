Drones attacked Russia: explosions were heard in Syzran, fire in area of the oil refinery

Reports are emerging from the Samara region of the Russian Federation of explosions near the Syzran oil refinery. A fire has been reported near the facility.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Following the explosions, local residents reported a fire and smoke. It is likely that the Syzran oil refinery was hit.

There has been no official confirmation of the strikes or their consequences yet, but footage from the scene speaks volumes.

Syzran Oil Refinery: what is known?

The Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation is a key fuel-processing facility within the Rosneft system. Its annual design capacity is 7–8.9 million tonnes of crude oil.

The plant has repeatedly been hit by Ukrainian drones, including with serious damage last spring and summer

It refines West Siberian crude, oil from the Orenburg fields and oil produced in the Samara region.

It produces a wide range of fuel products used by the Russian occupation army to wage war in Ukraine.

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