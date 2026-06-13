Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,381,430 people (+1,310 per day), 12,015 tanks, 43,953 artillery systems, 24,739 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,381,430 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 13, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel—approximately 1,381,430 (+1,310) (killed and wounded);
- tanks – 12,015 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,739 (+11) units
- artillery systems – 43,953 (+88) units
- MLRS – 1,865 (+4) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,418 (+1) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,648 (+12) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 347,033 (+2,164) units
- cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 106,274 (+424) units
- specialized equipment – 4,287 (+7) units
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password