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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,381,430 people (+1,310 per day), 12,015 tanks, 43,953 artillery systems, 24,739 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded or killed 1,381,430 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 13, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,381,430 (+1,310) (killed and wounded);
  • tanks – 12,015 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,739 (+11) units
  • artillery systems – 43,953 (+88) units
  • MLRS – 1,865 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,418 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,648 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 347,033 (+2,164) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 106,274 (+424) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,287 (+7) units

Watch more: Occupiers have "camouflaged" petrol tanker as van using fresh planks: "F#ck, clowns. Look how they’ve camouflaged military petrol tanker". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12020) Armed Forces HQ (5252) liquidation (3084) elimination (7464)
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