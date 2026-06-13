Usyk met with Trump in the Oval Office

WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk visited the White House, where he met with US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, a photo of the meeting was posted by Trump’s special assistant and communications adviser, Margo Martin.

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In the published photo, Usyk and Trump are posing during their meeting at the US President’s official residence.

However, no further details of the meeting are known.

Prior to this, Usyk visited the Pentagon

The day before, the Ukrainian athlete also shared photos from his visit to the Pentagon. The details of the meetings and the purpose of Usyk’s visit to Washington have not been officially disclosed.

The Ukrainian’s last fight

Oleksandr Usyk fought his previous bout in May. The Ukrainian secured victory by technical knockout, once again confirming his status as one of the strongest boxers of our time.

Usyk currently remains the reigning world heavyweight champion.

Watch more: Usyk defeated Verhoeven: knocked him down in 11th round. VIDEO (updated)