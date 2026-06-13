Night drone attack on Zhytomyr region: housing, shop and infrastructure damaged

The enemy continues to terrorize the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are consequences

As reported, private residential buildings, a store, and infrastructure facilities were damaged last night during an air raid alert following an attack by drone attacks.

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No one was injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, thanks to the professional efforts of firefighters, the fires that broke out at the sites of the enemy strikes were quickly extinguished. At this time, there are no reports of casualties or injuries. Work is ongoing to address the aftermath of the enemy attack, with emergency and municipal services on the scene.

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