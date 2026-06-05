17-year-old girl suspected of killing 27-year-old serviceman on Russia’s orders in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

A 17-year-old girl has been detained in Zhytomyr region on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old serviceman on Russia’s orders.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

On June 4, the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a rented apartment in Zhytomyr. According to preliminary expert findings, the cause of death was poisoning.

The owner of the apartment reported the man's body.

Law enforcement officers seized dishes with traces of a powder-like substance and other physical evidence from the scene. The body of the deceased was sent for a forensic medical examination.







See more: Two drug addicts, acting on orders from Russian Federation, were preparing murder of Hero of Ukraine, Major General of Defence Forces, – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTO

"As a result of investigative operations, police established that a 17-year-old resident of Berdychiv was involved in the crime. The girl was found at her place of residence and detained under procedural rules.

It was preliminarily established that she had been communicating in a Telegram channel with a man who is believed to be a representative of the Russian special services. On his instructions, in late May, the girl received a parcel through a parcel locker containing a crystalline substance, preliminarily methadone. The handler tasked her with meeting a serviceman, specifying the time and place of the meeting. The suspect agreed and went with her new acquaintance to the apartment he had rented. There, she added the pre-prepared drug to alcohol, and when the man lost consciousness, she left," police said.

The issue of serving the detainee with a notice of suspicion of committing a serious crime and choosing a preventive measure for her is now being decided. It has been established that she had previously been held criminally liable for drug-related offences and an offence against public safety.

See more: She killed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier on orders of Russian security services: Transcarpathian police have detained suspect. PHOTOS



