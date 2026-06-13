Russians strike centre of Sloviansk with KABs: five wounded, including child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 13 June, at around 10.45 am, Russian forces once again carried out an air strike on the centre of Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city’s military administration, Vadym Liakh.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The occupiers used three guided aerial bombs.

"KABs, 3 units. 23 high-rise buildings, an educational institution and cars were damaged," he said.

Three people are known to have been injured

As of now, three people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. According to city authorities, three women were injured.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Update

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Russian forces struck Sloviansk, dropping three FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK. The strikes hit a residential area of the city.

At least five people were injured in the attack: women aged 52, 59 and 65, as well as a man and a 9-year-old boy. All the victims have been hospitalised with blast injuries, as well as multiple lacerations and lacerated wounds. Doctors describe the condition of one of the women as critical.

The shelling damaged 24 multi-storey residential buildings and cars.

Consequences of the attack







