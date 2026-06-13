"Ukraine is inflicting very significant damage on Russia," - Wouda, spokesperson for Dutch Ministry of Defence

Ukraine must keep up the pressure, as it is currently inflicting significant losses on Russia. The key factor in bringing the war to an end is the enemy losing the will to continue fighting.

According to Censor.NET, Simon Wouda, head of the Taskforce Ukraine at the Dutch Ministry of Defence, made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Wouda, it is not only the number of vehicles destroyed or the scale of the enemy’s losses that is decisive in war.

I believe that Ukraine is currently inflicting significant damage on Russia and causing it serious problems. But in any war, it is not just a question of how much equipment has been destroyed or what losses the enemy has suffered. The most important thing is the will to fight. A war ends when one side no longer has the will or the ability to fight.

"That is why, in my view, Ukraine must keep up the pressure until Moscow loses the will to wage this war. Only then will it come to an end," he said.

The colonel emphasised that, in his view, the war would come to an end when the Russian leadership lost the will to continue or realised that there was no longer any point in continuing the war.

Read more: Russia seized 15 square kilometers in week but lost part of its logistics infrastructure in Crimea, - Estonian intelligence