Russia seized 15 square kilometers in week but lost part of its logistics infrastructure in Crimea, - Estonian intelligence

Developments on the front lines last week were marked by a slight decrease in the intensity of hostilities; however, Ukrainian strikes against the occupiers’ logistics continue to inflict significant losses on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an analysis by the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, as cited by ERR.

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Russian forces have advanced on several fronts

According to Estonian intelligence, an average of about 250 combat engagements were recorded per day along the front lines. Over the course of the week, Russian troops occupied approximately 15 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region and in the Huliaipole direction in the Zaporizhzhia region. Active combat operations also continued in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions.

The Intelligence Center noted that Russian units advanced in the Sloviansk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces conducted counterattacks in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: "No conditions for ceasefire without guarantees and monitoring of ceasefire," - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian strikes have disrupted the occupiers’ logistics

According to Estonian intelligence estimates, the Russian army’s losses averaged about 1,400 troops per day.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also continued to strike Russian military facilities and logistics routes up to 300 kilometers from the front line.

According to Ukrainian sources, over the past two weeks, the volume of military transport along the Rostov-on-Don–Simferopol route has decreased by 71%. As a result, the command of the Russian "East" military group has banned the movement of military cargo along this route, as well as along the Kerch–Sevastopol route.

Read more: Russians have launched 73 attacks since start of day, with heaviest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Fuel and transportation issues have arisen in Crimea

Due to Ukrainian attacks, the occupying authorities in Luhansk Oblast have imposed temporary restrictions on civilian traffic on the Belgorod–Mariupol and Rostov-on-Don–Simferopol routes.

In addition, commuter train service has been suspended on four sections of the railway.

The intelligence center noted that restrictions on the sale of fuel to private individuals are already in effect in Crimea, and the number of public transport services has also been reduced.

The Russian Ministry of Energy also acknowledged that strikes on oil industry facilities have caused difficulties with fuel supplies in a number of southern regions of Russia.

Read more: May was deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since beginning of 2022, - UN