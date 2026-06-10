Russians have launched 73 attacks since start of day, with heaviest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 73 times.

This is stated in the summary issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Sopych, Potapivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yemadychyne, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Budky, Iskryvshchyna, and Rohizne were hit by enemy fire, whilst in the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Senkivka, Khrinivka, Arkhipivka, and Hremyach came under attack.

The situation in the north

One combat engagement took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy also carried out 49 attacks, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Missile navigation systems manufacturing plant in Cheboksary, refinery in Samara, and tanker of Russian shadow fleet were hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Two attempts to breach our defences have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched a single attack today on our positions near the village of Kupiansk Vuzlovyi.

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman sector near the settlements of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and Yampil, and in the direction of Lyman and Ozerne; two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakytne, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area.

Our defenders repelled four attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector near Pleshchiivka and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Vilne; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, and in the direction of Hannivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka; one engagement is still ongoing.

On one occasion, the enemy attempted to advance near Zelenyi Hai in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,377,510 personnel (+1,190 in last 24 hours), 12,004 tanks, 43,713 artillery systems, 24,717 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the south

Defence forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Huliaipole sector, in the areas of Pryluky, Zaliznychne and Charivne, and in the direction of Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirkyi and Novoselivka.

On one occasion, the enemy launched an assault on our defenders’ positions in the Orikhiv sector, in the direction of Nova Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made a single unsuccessful attempt to breach our defences in the vicinity of Bilohrudyi Island.

There are currently no significant changes in the situation on other fronts, and no attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded there.