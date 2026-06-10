Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,377,510 personnel (+1,190 in last 24 hours), 12,004 tanks, 43,713 artillery systems, 24,717 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,377,510 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 10 June 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,377,510 (+1,190) (killed and wounded);

tanks – 12,004 (+3) units

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,717 (+7) units

artillery systems – 43,713 (+74) units

MLRS – 1,857 (+6) units

air defence systems – 1,414 (+3)

aircraft – 436 (+0)

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,619 (+5) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 340,531 (+2,204) units

cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 105,172 (+376) units

specialised equipment – 4,267 (+4) units

Watch more: MiG-29MU1 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

"The figures are being clarified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit Rubicon command and observation post, radars, logistics and enemy energy infrastructure in occupied territories. VIDEO