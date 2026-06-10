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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,377,510 personnel (+1,190 in last 24 hours), 12,004 tanks, 43,713 artillery systems, 24,717 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,377,510 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 10 June 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,377,510 (+1,190) (killed and wounded);
  • tanks – 12,004 (+3) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,717 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 43,713 (+74) units
  • MLRS – 1,857 (+6) units
  • air defence systems – 1,414 (+3)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0)
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,619 (+5) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 340,531 (+2,204) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 105,172 (+376) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,267 (+4) units

Watch more: MiG-29MU1 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being clarified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit Rubicon command and observation post, radars, logistics and enemy energy infrastructure in occupied territories. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12001) Armed Forces HQ (5238) liquidation (3080)
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