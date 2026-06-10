Missile navigation systems manufacturing plant in Cheboksary, refinery in Samara, and tanker of Russian shadow fleet were hit, - General Staff

On the night of June 10, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets within the Russian Federation’s military-industrial and fuel-energy sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A blow to Chuvashia

In the Republic of Chuvashia, a strike was carried out against the "VNIIR-Progress" plant in the city of Cheboksary. The destruction of the target and a fire on the plant's premises have been confirmed.

"The strike was carried out by soldiers of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Army using Ukrainian FP-5 'Flamingo' missiles. The distance from the nearest active combat zone in Ukraine to the target is over 900 km," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit military factory in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The company is one of the key manufacturers of navigation equipment for the Russian Federation’s high-precision weapons. The plant produces "Kometa"-type satellite navigation receivers and antennas, which are used in Shahed-type strike UAVs (Geran-2), "Kalibr" cruise missiles, "Iskander-M" tactical missile systems, as well as standardized guidance and correction modules for aerial bombs.

Strike on the oil refinery in Samara

In the Samara Region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the city of Samara has been hit. It has been confirmed that the target was struck and that a fire has broken out on the refinery grounds.

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Its annual processing capacity is approximately 3.7 million tons of crude oil.

The company produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products used to meet the needs of the aggressor state’s military-industrial complex and occupying forces.

Other lesions

According to the General Staff, in addition, a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation's shadow fleet, the WEST Horizon, was struck in the Black Sea. Damage to the vessel's propeller and rudder assembly has been confirmed.

The tanker WEST Horizon is used by the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions and restrictions.

In addition, follow-up reconnaissance of the arsenal of missiles, ammunition, and explosive materials near the village of Bolshaya Izhora in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation, which was struck on June 6, 2026, confirmed the destruction of 18 underground storage facilities and three open storage areas.

Signs of secondary detonation of ammunition have been observed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to wage war against Ukraine and inflict losses on its military capabilities," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before?

As reported, the "VNIIR-Progress" defense plant is on fire following a missile attack on Cheboksary.

It later emerged that the plant in Cheboksary had suffered catastrophic damage.

Also, on the night of Tuesday, June 10, 2026, the Samara region of the Russian Federation was attacked. Following the attack, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is on fire.

Watch more: "Vtorovo" oil pumping station in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been attacked: there is fire at facility, - media. PHOTO