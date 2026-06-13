Russian violinist Repin’s performance in Budapest has been cancelled, - Foreign Ministry

In Budapest, thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, a performance by the Russian violinist Vadim Repin as part of the opening of the Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert season was cancelled.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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Repin has been replaced by a Hungarian violinist

As reported, Repin’s performance, which was to be the highlight of the season’s opening, was replaced – a Hungarian violinist took his place in the concert.

The Margit Island Theatre (Margitszigeti Színház) is one of the most prestigious summer theatre venues in Hungary and Central and Eastern Europe. Located in the heart of Budapest on Margaret Island, it hosts over 70 cultural events every summer as part of the summer festival, presenting opera, ballet, musicals, classical and contemporary music featuring leading Hungarian and international artists.

Read more: Hungary is ready to support extending EU sanctions against Russia for another year, - Bloomberg

The Foreign Ministry emphasised the need to isolate representatives of the Russian cultural sphere

"Russian culture is a culture of genocide and war crimes, which has no place on the international stage. Ukrainian diplomacy will continue to work consistently to isolate representatives of the Russian cultural sphere within the global cultural industry," the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.