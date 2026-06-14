Enemy manpower, command posts and warehouses were hit. 3 tanks were damaged at Tamanneftegaz, - General Staff

On the night of June 14, 2026, and over the previous 24 hours, unit

s of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several military targets belonging to the Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Russian targets

In particular, it is reported that an enemy command and observation post in the Nekislitsa area of the Bryansk Oblast in the Russian Federation has been struck.

Strikes were also carried out against enemy UAV command posts in the areas of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk region.

A workshop producing and equipping ammunition for the enemy’s heavy drones has been struck in the Sokolohirsk district of Luhansk Oblast.

In the Donetsk region, an occupiers' field artillery depot in the Pryazovskyi area and a logistics depot in the Kleban-Byka area were struck.

Strikes against enemy concentrations

Ukrainian soldiers also struck at enemy personnel concentrations in the areas of Malokostyantynivka, Luhansk region, Zherebyanki, Zaporizhzhia region, Yablunivka, Novoekonomichesky and Bahatyry, Donetsk region, Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Troebortny, Bryansk region.

Clarification regarding the impacts on the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal

In addition, the results of additional reconnaissance of the oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz" hit on June 13, 2026, in the area of ​​the settlement of Volna, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, confirmed damage to three tanks of the RVS-40000 type, a pipeline, and bulk standers at berths No. 5 and No. 6.

The terminal is one of the key Russian oil export facilities in the Black Sea region. The facility's capacities ensure the transshipment of up to 20 million tons of oil and petroleum products per year.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically reduce the capabilities of the Russian aggressor to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: 61 clashes since start of day on front line: 15 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff