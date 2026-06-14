Russia has struck vehicle in Kushuhum with drones: three civilians have been injured
On 14 June, Russian drones attacked civilian vehicles in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving three people injured
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Russian drones attacked cars in Kushuhum.
As a result, a 49-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.
All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.
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