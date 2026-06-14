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News Drone attack on vehicle
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Russia has struck vehicle in Kushuhum with drones: three civilians have been injured

The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district: drones struck passenger cars

On 14 June, Russian drones attacked civilian vehicles in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving three people injured

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Russian drones attacked cars in Kushuhum.
As a result, a 49-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Ruscists attacked shopping center and logistics operator’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhia region (2143) drones (4773) Zaporizkyy district (391) Kushuhum (3)
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