Poland has revealed topics discussed during meeting between Nawrocki and Trump

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that during a possible visit by President Karol Nawrocki to the US, discussions should take place regarding the strengthening of the US military presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

According to Censor.NET, the Polish publication RMF24 has reported on this.

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What Poland wants to discuss with the US

According to Sikorski, should talks take place between the two presidents, one of the key issues should be the increase in the US military presence in Poland.

"If a conversation takes place between the presidents, even an informal one, then, first of all, it will serve to confirm the promise to increase the US presence in Poland, although we do not know to what extent. In our view, it should be increased where it is really needed, that is, on the eastern flank, where there is a threat. That is the top priority," he said.

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The visa issue for the former Prosecutor General

Sikorski cited the situation regarding the stay in the US of Poland’s former Prosecutor General, Zbigniew Ziobro, as the second important issue.

He noted that Zobro is currently in the United States, although he is wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Justice Fund.

According to the minister, there should be no abuse of the system regarding the issuance of press visas amongst allies.

"Zbigniew Z. is not a journalist; he is the vice-president of the main opposition party and a member of parliament. His place is in the Sejm, in Warsaw, not in the United States, so I hope that the President will secure the revocation of this visa," Sikorski emphasised.