Mykola Bruiev, defender of Mariupol and member of Azov battalion, died in Russian captivity as result of torture

Mykola Bruiev, a fighter with the Azov Brigade and a defender of Mariupol, known by the call sign ‘Brusha’, has died in Russian captivity.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing a report by the media outlet "Svoi" and the soldier's comrades.

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Mykola Bruiev was a professional athlete until 2022. He joined the army in 2019 and served as an infantryman. By the time the full-scale invasion began, he had already completed his service, but from the very first days of the war, he voluntarily returned to the ranks of Ukraine’s defenders.

After defending Mariupol, the soldier was taken prisoner by the Russians.

Comrades reported his death following torture

Mykola’s comrade-in-arms, known by the call sign ‘Combat’, reported that the news of the defender’s death had been confirmed.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that he died as a result of torture. The blame lies with the enemy and with those who promised him honourable treatment as a prisoner of war. Thank you for everything. A friend, a coach, a brother-in-arms and a model of courage," he wrote.

Following the news of Bruiev’s death, Mariupol defender Dmytro Andriushchenko, codenamed ‘Diplomat’, raised the issue of the Azov soldiers’ return from Russian captivity.

"The information we’ve received suggests that it’s true after all… I’m in shock. A real man, a decent person, a warrior, a brother-in-arms, an athlete… And yet these scum continue to mock our soldiers. Where is AZOV!? They promised to bring them back! Instead, our soldiers continue to be tortured," he wrote.

At present, there are no official details regarding the circumstances of Mykola Bruiev’s death.