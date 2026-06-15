There have been 54 clashes on front line since start of day: enemy is most active in Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 15 June 2026, the enemy has launched 54 attacks along the front line.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the following areas were hit: Korenok, Rohizne, Ulanove, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Fotovyzh, Buniachyne, Velyka Berizka, Zarichchia, Kuchervka, Budky, and Stiahailivka. In the Chernihiv region, Yanzhulivka, Kliusi, and Yasna Poliana. Ulanove, Korenok and Mala Slobidka in the Sumy region were also hit by air strikes.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 26 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. Three enemy assaults were recorded.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy has made four attempts to improve its position in the areas around the settlements of Izbytske, Vilcha, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory. Two of these attempts are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive operations have been reported in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: 44 clashes since start of day: 11 enemy assaults repelled in Huliaipole sector, – General Staff

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 12 attacks in the direction of Zarichne, Lyman, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Yampil. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupying forces made six attempts to advance their positions towards Zakytne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders have launched seven attacks on the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Vilne. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made eight attempts to drive our troops from their positions towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Enemy manpower, command posts and warehouses were hit. 3 tanks were damaged at Tamanneftegaz, - General Staff

The situation in the south

It is also noted that in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted to advance twice in the areas of Zlahoda and Kalynivskyi.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched nine attacks on our defenders’ positions near Zlagoda, Dobropillia, Radisne, Rivnopillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipole, Dolynka, and Charivne. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two assaults towards Pavlivka. One of them is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy launched an attack towards Antonivka.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.