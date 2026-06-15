"Our position is better now than it was in winter," - Biletskyi

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, stated that peace will come when the Russian occupiers suffer a serious defeat in the war.

This was stated in an interview with journalists by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The Defence Forces are now in a stronger position than they were in the winter

"My duty as a soldier is to ensure that, come tomorrow, our position in any negotiations is stronger than it is today. We must give it our all. If this ceasefire does not hold, we must once again give it our all to bring about peace as soon as possible," he remarked.

According to Biletskyi, negotiations are always a test of the capabilities and potential of those involved.

"As President Trump says, if you don’t have the cards, you don’t have them. I think our position is better now than it was in the winter. And in the winter it was better than the previous summer, when the Russians were advancing and making significant gains on the Donetsk front. So, of course, our daily successes or Russia’s failures on the front line, and strikes against their rear, are improving our position," the commander emphasised.

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Signs of a turning point on the front line

He also outlined three signs of a turning point on the battlefield that he can already see today:

"Firstly, the Russians’ current rate of advance over four months is lower than the average for a single month in 2025, and is in fact the lowest since 2022. How is this not a turning point?! At the very least, it is a stalemate. Secondly, the percentage of Russian casualties has increased. Thirdly, their recruitment of contract soldiers has decreased. In other words, casualties are rising, there are zero gains, and their offensive potential in the form of infantry is diminishing. We can also note the strikes deep into Russia. Yesterday, the Russians did not feel the cost of war. All Ukrainian cities felt it, but they did not. Today, the Russians are feeling it, and it will obviously intensify for them. This is, once again, a turning point in psychological terms. In other words, the potential is there," Biletskyi concluded.