MiG-29 pilots destroyed Russian UAV operator base using AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force have struck a base housing Russian drone operators on one of the eastern sectors of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, crews of MiG-29MU1 fighter jets carried out several strikes using high-precision AASM HAMMER air-to-ground missiles on a building where Russian servicemen were based.

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According to available information, the facility was used by the occupiers as a base for UAV operators who were conducting aerial reconnaissance and coordinating the actions of enemy units.

As a result of the precise strikes, the building was destroyed along with the Russian servicemen inside.

Footage of the Ukrainian Air Force in action was shared by one of the Air Force pilots on his Telegram channel "Sunflower".

Watch more: Su-27 pilots destroyed UAV operators’ positions using GBU-39 bombs and ’carpet bombing’ tactics. VIDEO