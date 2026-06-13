Su-27 pilots destroyed UAV operators’ positions using GBU-39 bombs and ’carpet bombing’ tactics. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing an air strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on a location where Russian UAV operators were stationed.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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According to intelligence reports, Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets used high-precision GBU-39 bombs and elements of "carpet bombing" tactics to strike the target.

As a result of the air strike, the position of Russian UAV operators was destroyed, along with their equipment and personnel stationed at the site.

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