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Su-27 pilots destroyed UAV operators’ positions using GBU-39 bombs and ’carpet bombing’ tactics. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing an air strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on a location where Russian UAV operators were stationed.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
According to intelligence reports, Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets used high-precision GBU-39 bombs and elements of "carpet bombing" tactics to strike the target.
As a result of the air strike, the position of Russian UAV operators was destroyed, along with their equipment and personnel stationed at the site.
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