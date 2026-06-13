Air defense shot down and suppressed 110 enemy drones out of 118, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 13 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. on June 12), Russian forces launched an airstrike on Ukrainian territory, deploying 118 strike drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy launched attacks using Shahed-type drones (including rocket-powered ones), "Gerbera" and "Italmas" drones, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodia" decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the following locations:

Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia)

the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region

Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied Crimea)

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 110 enemy drones.

Strikes were recorded at three locations, and at six others, downed drones or their debris were found.

Read more: There is threat of "Oreshnik" being deployed from "Kapustin Yar" test site within next 24 hours, - Air Force