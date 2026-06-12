There is threat of "Oreshnik" being deployed from "Kapustin Yar" test site within next 24 hours, - Air Force
Over the next 24 hours, there is a risk of a medium-range ballistic missile being launched from the Kapustin Yar test site (Astrakhan Oblast, Russian Federation).
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
"Over the next 24 hours, there is a high probability that the enemy will launch a medium-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar test site.
Do not ignore air raid sirens," the statement reads.
According to preliminary information, from 10 to 13 June, exercises and tests of various types of weaponry are taking place at the Russian test site. It is precisely this activity that has already served as grounds for declaring large-scale air raid alerts in Ukraine.
In the event of an air raid alert, citizens are urged to seek shelter immediately and follow safety guidelines.
What is known about the medium-range ballistic missile
The Oreshnik missile is a Russian medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a separable warhead and a solid-fuel rocket engine. Russia usually launches such missiles from the Kapustin Yar test site.
Its main characteristics:
- Deployment date: 2024
- Weight: ~40 tonnes
- Speed: Mach 10
- Total combat load: 1.5 tonnes
- Cost: ~$100 million
- Length: 15–18.5 m
- Diameter: 1.86 m
The missile has six separate warheads, each with six submunitions. It is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads.
Strikes on Ukraine:
- Dnipro – attack on 21 November 2024;
- Lviv – attack on 8 January 2026;
- Bila Tserkva – attack on 24 May 2026.
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