Sybiha met with Rubio: He spoke about Russian attacks and Ukraine’s successes on battlefield

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they discuss?

According to him, the parties exchanged views ahead of the anticipated talks between Trump and Zelenskyy.

"I congratulated Secretary of State Rubio on the agreement reached by the US with Iran. We hope it will bring security to the region and stability to energy markets.



I reiterated President Zelenskyy’s expectation that this agreement creates an opportunity to intensify US-led peace efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Rubio congratulated Russians on "Russia Day": Peace in Ukraine will pave way for constructive relations

Sybiha and Rubio also discussed ways of advancing the peace process.

"I shared Ukraine’s view on the steps needed to finally bring Putin to the negotiating table.



I informed my counterpart about Putin’s attacks on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other civilian, cultural and historical sites. They demonstrate that Moscow is waging a war against faith, heritage and Ukrainian identity.



I also briefed Secretary of State Rubio on Ukraine’s recent successes on the battlefield and in the area of long-term sanctions pressure on Russia.



"We see growing momentum for peace through strength and count on the decisive leadership and engagement of the US," concluded the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.