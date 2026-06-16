73 clashes have taken place on front line since start of day: fiercest fighting is in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of this 24-hour period, on 16 June 2026, there have been 73 combat engagements on the front line. Our defenders are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy whilst holding their defensive positions.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Today, the towns of Korenok, Malushine, Ryzhivka, Yastrubshchyna, and Budky in the Sumy region were hit by artillery fire from terrorist forces. In addition, Sukhodil, Luzhky, Mala Slobidka, and Ulanove in the Sumy region were targeted by air strikes carried out by the invaders.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, our troops repelled one enemy attack. The enemy carried out 26 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the village of Hraniv.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the occupying forces to advance towards the villages of Podoly and Borivska Andriivka.

Read more: There have been 54 clashes on front line since start of day: enemy is most active in Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, nine enemy attacks have been recorded in the Lyman sector. Our defenders have successfully repelled six assaults near Zarichne, Andriivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, and in the Ozerne area. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences on five occasions. Four attacks were repelled near Zakytne and in the direction of the settlements of Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one assault by the occupying forces was recorded near the town of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, seven attacks took place near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Pleshchiivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, and Dovha Balka. Six attacks have been repelled; one is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 24 assaults. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the direction of Novy Shakhovyi, Vilne, Kucherove Yar, Bilytske, Nikanorivka, and Novy Donbas. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Read more: There have been 54 clashes on front line since start of day: enemy is most active in Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

The situation in the south