Every serviceman will able to use ’calculator’ to work out when they will be discharged, - Fedorov

The Ministry of Defence is to develop a special ‘calculator’ that will enable every member of the armed forces to work out when they will be discharged from service.

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov made this statement in an interview with TSN, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

He explained that the process of phased discharge will begin in late autumn for those servicemen who joined the service in 2022 or earlier. At the same time, the order of discharge will be determined by two criteria: length of service and the number of days spent in combat.

The General Staff will determine the order of discharge based on data regarding length of service and the number of days spent in combat.

"We will create a calculator that will allow every serviceman to see in which month he will be eligible for discharge," added the Defence Minister.

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Launch of a comprehensive reform of the army

As a reminder, on 12 June, the Ministry of Defence officially announced the launch of the most comprehensive reform of the military service system. Unique contract formats with clear terms (from 10 months) are being introduced, along with pay for infantry (up to 460,000 UAH per month), a fast-track return for servicemen from the Special Operations Forces, and the large-scale recruitment of foreign volunteers for the front line.

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