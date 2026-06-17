Merz and Macron declared readiness to ensure security in Strait of Hormuz

Germany has announced its readiness to contribute to security in the Middle East and has already dispatched several ships to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made this statement, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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Germany's Position on the Strait of Hormuz

"We have always said that we are ready to do our part. What's more, we have already sent the first minesweeping boats and ships to the region," Western media quoted him as saying at the G7 summit.

Merz noted that Germany is ready to promote peace in the Middle East and to participate in efforts to maintain peace in the region following the interim agreement reached between Iran and the United States.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Merz discussed implementation of agreements reached within G7–Ukraine framework

France's Position on the Strait of Hormuz

On the eve of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macronalso stated that France is ready to promptly join efforts to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, specifically as part of a Franco-British international military mission.

"We are ready to deploy fighter jets as early as tomorrow that are already in position (in the region—Ed.) and that will be able to assist with surveillance missions, and to deploy frigates within 48 hours, and in two or three days—an aircraft carrier accompanied by frigates as part of the carrier strike group," Macron said.

The French president also noted that before taking such action, it is necessary to secure the support of the United States, Iran, and Oman as participants in the diplomatic process.