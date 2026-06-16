Zelenskyy and Merz discussed implementation of agreements reached within G7–Ukraine framework

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with the German Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, in Evian.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they talk about?

According to the head of state, they discussed defence support for Ukraine, particularly the further strengthening of our air defence capabilities, the situation on the front line, and the impact of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions.

They also discussed ways of implementing the agreements reached at today’s G7-Ukraine meeting. It is important that Ukraine’s effectiveness on the battlefield and in long-range operations is complemented by effective global pressure on Russia.

"Thank you for your support for Ukraine and for Germany’s leadership in protecting the lives of our people from massive Russian attacks. I am grateful for your support for our path towards the European Union. This is important for the Ukrainian people," he concludes.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron held a behind-the-scenes meeting at the G7 summit.

Watch more: Air defence, winter support and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy held multilateral meeting at G7 and outlined Ukraine’s priorities. VIDEO

G7 Summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy arrived in Évian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni has stated that support for Ukraine will be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Zelenskyy had previously said that he had proposed to dictator Putin that they meet at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to meet at the G7 summit.

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, Macron offered to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.