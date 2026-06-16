Air defence, winter support and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy held multilateral meeting at G7 and outlined Ukraine’s priorities. VIDEO

The first multilateral meeting took place today in the G7 format – Ukraine at the G7 summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"I would like to thank French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for their participation and for their strong ideas on how to force Russia to make peace," Zelenskyy noted.

Priorities

According to the head of state, the priorities are clear: increasing the number of air defence missiles and granting licences for their production, a support package for the winter, and stepping up pressure on Russia.

"It is important that the US is ready to provide a backstop in these areas. The key is that everything discussed is implemented. Russia must realise that its war will never become the norm. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, media reports also indicated that Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron held a behind-the-scenes meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Russia should make deal, it lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine, - Trump

G7 summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had proposed to dictator Putin to hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Lukashenko apologised to Zelenskyy for his previous statements: Belarus will not go to war with Ukraine

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Macron suggested to Zelenskyy that he arrange a meeting with Trump.