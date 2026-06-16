Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron held behind-the-scenes meeting at G7 summit, - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on 16 June.

According to Censor.NET, two sources familiar with the situation told the Kyiv Independent about this.

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Initial details

This meeting marked the first face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months, as Kyiv seeks to restart peace talks with Moscow, which have reached an impasse.

The three leaders are currently taking part in a joint working meeting with other G7 leaders, where Russia’s war against Ukraine is the central topic of discussion.

Notably, they were the last three leaders to enter the room.

Read more: Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron have arrived at G7 summit. VIDEO

G7 Summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had proposed to dictator Putin to hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Lukashenko apologised to Zelenskyy for his previous statements: Belarus will not go to war with Ukraine

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Macron offered to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.