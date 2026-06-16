Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron have arrived at G7 summit. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit alongside Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Read more: Zelenskyy has proposed that Putin meet during G7 summit

G7 summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Lukashenko apologised to Zelenskyy for his previous statements: Belarus will not go to war with Ukraine