Some consumers in four regions have lost power due to Russian strikes - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the hostilities and Russian shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Restoration work is ongoing

As noted, utility workers are doing everything they can to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

Read more: Power outages in 6 regions due to Russian attacks. Brigade of energy workers came under fire in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Energy

Power Outage Due to Severe Weather

According to the Ministry of Energy, 40 communities in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions remain without power due to bad weather. Repair crews are working to restore power.

No scheduled outages are expected

It is also reported that no restrictions are expected today. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of your distribution system operators.

"Active electricity consumption should now be shifted to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.," the Ministry of Energy added