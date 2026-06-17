Trump is playing very positive role in trying to end war in Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that U.S. President Donald Trump plays an important role in efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, which cites the European Parliament, he made this statement during a conversation with the media.

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The Secretary-General believes that the U.S. was able to "break the deadlock" after Trump returned to power.

"Together with his team—Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hagsett—he has consistently done everything in his power to put an end to this terrible war," Rutte explained.

He noted that Russia is not currently making any headway in the war, and that Ukraine is "holding up well."

Read more: "Window of opportunity for diplomacy" to end war in Ukraine may be opening for first time, - Merz

"We see that Ukraine is capable of killing or seriously wounding between 30,000 and 35,000 Russian soldiers every month. These are truly staggering figures. Of course, this is a tragedy for the families of these people, but Ukraine did not ask them to come here—it is forced to defend itself," the NATO Secretary General noted.

Rutte also noted that in order to reach a peace agreement, both sides must be ready to negotiate. He emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for negotiations, but Kremlin leader Putin is not.

"And here, in my opinion, the U.S. president has been playing a very positive role for the past year and a half, trying to put an end to this war. He wants to end it, and I fully support that," he said.