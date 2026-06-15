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"Window of opportunity for diplomacy" to end war in Ukraine may be opening for first time, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

In the run-up to the G7 summit on Monday, 15 June, in Évian-les-Bains, France, the first signs emerged of a possible opening for a diplomatic end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as quoted by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

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Mertza's position

The German Chancellor expressed cautious optimism regarding the upcoming international talks on the sidelines of the summit.

"For the first time, there may be an opening for diplomacy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine," said Merz.

He added that he wished to discuss these diplomatic prospects in greater detail with US President Donald Trump, who will also be attending the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on 15–17 June.

See more: Dissatisfaction with Putin is growing in Russia, and protest sentiment is intensifying, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

G7 Summit

  • Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that G7 leaders would discuss stepping up pressure on Russia at the summit.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed to dictator Putin that they hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

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G-7 (302) negotiations (1562) war in Ukraine (4981) Friedrich Merz (230)
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