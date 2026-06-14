Dissatisfaction with Putin is growing in Russia, and protest sentiment is intensifying, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard reports from our intelligence services on the results of their work assessing the internal situation in Russia and obtaining documents that reach the Russian leader’s desk.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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The Kremlin predicts further growth in dissatisfaction with Putin

"We understand that Putin is rarely given completely truthful information without embellishment. But even what he sees in the documents that reach him still allows conclusions to be drawn.

In particular, the so-called forecast indicators of Russians’ dissatisfaction with Putin will continue to rise steadily, and they have already begun to accustom him to the idea that the rise in dissatisfaction cannot be stopped and that this indicator ‘will not level off’ until September, when parliamentary elections are scheduled in Russia," the head of state noted.

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Protest sentiment is intensifying in Russia ahead of the elections

According to him, there is a steady downward trend in support for the ruling Russian party, which means that significantly greater levels of fraud will be required. There are also reports of a significant rise in protest sentiment across Russian regions.

"We believe that these reports do not yet take into account potential events in June, July and August, which are bound to have a further impact on the situation in Russia. The entirely justified pressure on Russia over this war will continue and intensify, and not just from us. Consequently, by September, Putin will face even worse figures. Unfortunately, in response to all the public and private peace proposals we have made, we have heard only talk of continuing his war.

The internal situation in Russia should convince people of the opposite: that peace is needed. Ukraine is proposing to negotiate a dignified peace. Clearly, the trends will not change, and over time this may mean that an agreement will have to be concluded with someone else from Russia – someone who will not turn a blind eye to reality," Zelenskyy concludes.

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