"Enemy is stepping up pressure near Orikhiv and Huliaipole, but is unable to meet set ’deadlines’," - Voloshyn

Russian troops have resumed active offensive operations in southern Ukraine, focusing their main efforts on the Huliaipole sector. Over the past 24 hours alone, 32 combat engagements were recorded there, and during an attack near Mala Tokmachka, the enemy deployed around 50 troops, as well as motorbikes and quad bikes.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, made this statement in a comment to Ukrinform.

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"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has resumed its activities, attempting to storm Mala Tokmachka with units supported by light armoured vehicles. In particular, they deployed five quad bikes, 17 motorbikes and up to fifty personnel. The assault took place simultaneously at several positions; we haven’t seen anything like this for a long time," said Voloshyn, adding that the enemy suffered casualties and failed to achieve their objective.

The spokesperson confirmed that such activity indicates that the enemy is building up its forces in order to carry out the Russian command’s objective of advancing towards Orikhiv.

"At the moment, some Russian units are once again facing tight deadlines. They were due to reach certain lines by 15 June. For example, on the Huliaipil sector – within the 36th Army – this includes Barvinivka and Liubytske; they were supposed to reach this line and capture Vozdvyzhivka. They are due to reach the line along the Verkhnia Tersa River by the end of June, but they are failing to do so. Additional assault units and reinforcements will be deployed to certain sections of the front. So, in the coming days, certain sections of the front will continue to see increased activity," Voloshyn emphasised.

Over the past 24 hours, 32 combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole sector. The most active section of the front is near the village of Dobropillia. In particular, nine combat engagements took place near Vozdvizhivka and Dobropillia over the past day. Furthermore, the enemy has been quite active near the village of Tsvitkove, where seven combat engagements were recorded.

Read more: Strikes on Russian logistics in south have halved number of assaults, - Defense Forces

The invaders are also continuing their strikes with guided aerial bombs, the spokesperson noted. Over the past 24 hours, there were 27 air strikes, with the enemy deploying hundreds of guided aerial bombs. As usual, the enemy is bombing Komyshuvakha, Vozdvyzhivka, and Rizdvianka. In addition, it has been striking Omelnyk for several days running.

The spokesperson assured that the enemy had not advanced a single metre towards Komyshuvakha, but had significantly stepped up its fire.

Providing an update on the situation in the Kherson sector, the spokesperson noted that the enemy had reduced the frequency of artillery shelling but had increased the number of kamikaze drone strikes.

"We are currently recording 650 drone strikes every day, one in three of which is carried out by an aeroplane-type drone," he said.

At the same time, on the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy has, on the contrary, reduced the number of drones but increased the frequency of artillery shelling. According to the spokesperson, strikes by the Defence Forces on the enemy’s logistics have forced the enemy to reduce the number of artillery strikes and the amount of ammunition used in these attacks by 10–12 per cent.