Strikes on Russian logistics in south have halved number of assaults, - Defense Forces

Following strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian troops’ logistics routes in the southern sector, their offensive capabilities have been significantly reduced.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, announced this during a telethon broadcast.

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According to him, effective strikes against enemy logistics have directly impacted the intensity of combat operations.

"Over the past 24 hours, we’ve recorded half as many assaults," Voloshyn noted, comparing the figures to previous days, when more than 50 assaults were recorded daily.

At the same time, he added that the number of artillery shelling and drone attacks remains high.

The enemy is using aviation more frequently

Due to supply issues, Russian troops are using aviation more frequently.

"The enemy has begun to use aviation more frequently because it is facing certain logistical challenges. As the use of artillery decreases, the number of guided airstrikes is increasing," the spokesperson explained.

Strikes on key supply routes

Voloshyn noted that the Defense Forces are targeting the enemy’s logistics routes in the south, specifically bridges in the Chonhar and North Crimean Canal areas, as well as Highway R-208, which Russia uses as a strategic supply corridor.

Read more: Since start of day, there have been 71 clashes on front line, with highest number occurring in Huliaipole sector, - General Staff

This is forcing Russian troops to use secondary routes, which complicates and slows down logistics.

Changes on the front line and new assault groups

According to the spokesperson, Russian units are replacing their assault groups in certain sectors of the front line due to combat losses.

The most intense fighting is taking place in the Huliaipole sector, where the enemy is attempting to advance in several areas, particularly toward Ternuvate.

At the same time, Voloshyn emphasized that some Russian groups are continuing their assaults according to previously established plans, despite losses and logistical difficulties.

Read more: Queues of lorries have formed near Chonhar, waiting to cross pontoon bridge. PHOTOS