Queues of lorries have formed near Chonhar, waiting to cross pontoon bridge. PHOTOS

Queues of lorries have been spotted at the approaches to the pontoon crossing near Chonhar.

Relevant satellite photos have been published by the Russian service Radio Liberty, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The photo was taken on 12 June at 8:19 am.

According to the images, lorries are crossing a temporary pontoon bridge towards the occupied part of the Kherson region.

"The main bridge had previously been damaged by two strikes from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and closed. In this same image, two clusters of lorries heading towards the mainland can be seen: 17 lorries and several cars are standing in front of the pontoon bridge, and a further 15 lorries are to the south, in front of the Dzhankoy checkpoint.

At the same time, there are no passenger cars or lorries travelling towards Crimea visible in the satellite image, although the peninsula continues to experience a shortage of fuel and certain everyday goods," the publication writes.







Watch more: Destruction of Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk and its surroundings by soldiers of the 41st Battalion of Special Forces "Pilum". VIDEO

What led up to this?

The 475th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces CODE 9.2 reported that, together with pilots from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo, they struck the bridge "using Fire Point equipment and 'Behemoth' UAVs".

On 9 June, Vladimir Saldo, a collaborator and head of the Russian occupation administration on the left bank of the Kherson region, reported a second attack on the Chongar Bridge.

Satellite imagery captured dark spots from Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes in the central section of the Chongar Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region with Crimea.

See more: Chonhar Bridge after AFU strikes: damage and pontoon crossing recorded. SATELLITE PHOTOS