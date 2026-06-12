Destruction of Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk and its surroundings by soldiers of the 41st Battalion of Special Forces "Pilum". VIDEO

Operators from the 41st 'Pilum' Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' are disrupting Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk and its surrounding areas.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the soldiers are keeping the Russian invaders’ logistics routes under fire control.

"Every day, our crews detect and destroy the occupiers’ equipment, depriving the enemy of the ability to transfer forces, ammunition and supplies directly to the front line," they noted.

Read more: Chonhar Bridge in Kherson region has suffered critical damage, - Commander of 1st Separate Assault Regiment "Da Vinci" Filatov

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that fighters from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo, the 475th Special Forces Battalion CODE 9.2 and the "Alpha" Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine struck a bridge and nearly 50 Russian military trucks carrying ammunition and fuel in Armiansk, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of 11 June.

See more: Chonhar Bridge after AFU strikes: damage and pontoon crossing recorded. SATELLITE PHOTOS