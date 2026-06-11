Chonhar Bridge in Kherson region has suffered critical damage, - Commander of 1st Separate Assault Regiment "Da Vinci" Filatov

The Chongar Bridge in the Kherson region has been critically damaged by strikes from the Defense Forces. It is currently completely impassable to traffic.

This was stated by Dmytro "Perun" Filatov, commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo, according to Censor.NET, which cites Suspilne.

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Details

According to him, the Chonhar Bridge has sustained damage that is critical to its structural integrity. Currently, neither trucks nor passenger vehicles are using the bridge, and the bridge itself requires extensive repair work.

The Russians are currently setting up pontoon bridges nearby, and they have also changed their logistics and started moving through Armiansk.

"Today, this movement was completely halted. We carried out another operation. We’ll provide details on how it went later. Because the Chonhar Bridge was damaged, the enemy concentrated a large number of trucks carrying military supplies, which were moving specifically through Armiansk. Consequently, during the strike, we managed to hit the trucks carrying fuel and ammunition. There were about 50 vehicles, and some of them were destroyed," the commander said.

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Filatov noted that regarding the Chonhar Bridge, the decision was made because they had information that the enemy would be using it to transport fuel.

"It took six hours from the moment the decision was made to its execution. We had planned the operation on the Armenian Bridge in advance, as we anticipated that this route would also be used. That is why we were better prepared," he added.

Such actions yield both immediate and long-term results. Even now, Russia is unable to properly supply its units, and in the future it will have to devote significant resources to repairing these routes. Commanders on the front lines have to focus more on logistics, says Filatov, and find ways to improve them, the commander explained.

"This operation would not have been possible if other units hadn't been striking Mariupol and the road to Berdyansk. That is precisely what led the units stationed in the Huliaipole sector to begin resupplying not via the roads of Mariupol, but via Crimea. In other words, they started using pontoons to ferry trucks to Crimea and then drive from Crimea to here. We realized this, blocked those routes fairly quickly, and continue to weaken the enemy," he concluded.

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What happened before?

The 475th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Army's Ground Forces CODE 9.2 reported that, together with pilots from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo, they struck the bridge "using equipment from Fire Point and 'Behemoth' UAVs."

On June 9, Vladimir Saldo, a collaborator and head of the Russian Federation’s occupation administration on the left bank of the Kherson region, reported on a second attack on the Chongar Bridge.

A satellite captured dark spots caused by strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the central section of the Chonhar Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region with Crimea.

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