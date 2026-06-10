Critical infrastructure at port of Mariupol has been destroyed, enemy has lost ability to use it, - "Azov". VIDEO

As a result of a joint operation carried out by the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Special Operations Centre "A" and the USF, critical infrastructure at the Mariupol Commercial Port was destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

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What was hit?

As noted, power substations, radar equipment, repair infrastructure, the control tower and fuel and lubricant storage tanks were hit, as well as the sanctioned dry cargo ship "Lady Augusta", which is part of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet.

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Consequences

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all units involved, the enemy has suffered yet another painful blow. The commercial seaport in Mariupol has been completely cut off from power, and the logistics of Russian troops have been significantly disrupted. ‘Azov’ continues to control logistics facilities and impose sanctions against the Russians in the Azov region," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the occupiers have lost the ability to use the port of Mariupol.

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