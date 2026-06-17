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News Foreigners in AFU Drone operators
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"Khartiia" fighters are setting up new positions for drone operators. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard’s 2nd Corps ‘Khartiia’, has shown how soldiers are setting up new positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET

As noted, trainees are preparing positions for drone operators. There are also Colombians among the soldiers.

Read more: Responsibility for evasion must be strengthened once government has developed transparent mobilization system, - Butusov

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Butusov Yurii (1315) NGU Corps Khartiia (51)
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