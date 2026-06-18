Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,388,050 people (+1,370 per day), 12,038 tanks, 44,240 artillery systems, 24,779 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,388,050 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 18, 2026, are estimated to be:
personnel—approximately 1,388,050 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded)
tanks – 12,038 (+5) units
armored combat vehicles – 24,779 (+4) units
artillery systems – 44,240 (+71) units
MLRS – 1,877 (+3) cases.
Air defense systems – 1,431 (+4) units
aircraft – 436 (+0) units
helicopters – 353 (+0) units
ground-based robotic systems – 1,684 (+7) units
Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 357,589 (+1,996) units
cruise missiles – 4,783 (+0) units
ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
submarines – 2 (+0) units
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 108,425 (+431) units
special equipment – 4,306 (+3) units
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