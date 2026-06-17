Our troops have struck enemy in Kursk and Kharkiv regions: Russian troops, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles have been neutralised. VIDEO
In the Kursk and Northern Slobozhanskyi sectors, border guards operating FPV drones as part of the ‘Steel Border’ brigade eliminated two occupiers.
This was reported by the press office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
In addition, our defenders destroyed a gun, two antennas, a ‘Zhdun’ drone, a ground-based robotic system, two shelters, and two enemy ammunition depots.
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