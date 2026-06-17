Special forces from Defence Intelligence destroyed Russian equipment, fuel and ammunition and blocked occupiers’ supply lines. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has released exclusive footage showing the systematic and meticulous work of fighters from the ‘Ghosts’ special forces unit. Military intelligence officers are successfully cutting off supply routes for the Russian occupying forces.

The video captures the "Ghosts" in action along the invaders’ logistical arteries, operations they carried out throughout April and May 2026, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the reconnaissance unit’s precise and sudden strikes, everything the occupiers were attempting to deliver to the front line was completely destroyed: fuel, ammunition, military equipment and other critically important resources.

The intelligence service emphasises that the results of the ‘Ghosts’ special unit’s operations are of strategic importance for the front line, as this:

the enemy’s logistical supply routes have been blocked;

the movement of Russian reserves has been significantly slowed down;

an overall reduction in the combat capabilities of the occupying force.

The Defence Intelligence (DIU) command notes that the enemy is attempting to adapt to the strikes: the Russians are constantly changing their routes, dispersing resources across various locations, and trying to conceal any movements as much as possible. However, the Ukrainian "Ghosts" continue to identify critical links in the enemy’s supply chain and deliver devastating strikes against them.

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